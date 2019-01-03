National

Embattled Zinke defends legacy after leaving Trump Cabinet

By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

January 03, 2019 11:21 PM

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017 file photo, then Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks on the Trump Administration's energy policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington. As former U.S. Interior Secretary Zinke departs Trump’s Cabinet amid a cloud of investigations, he says he’s lived up to the conservation ideals of Teddy Roosevelt and insists the myriad allegations against him are unfounded. Zinke told The Associated Press that he quit President Donald Trump’s Cabinet on his own terms, despite indications he was pressured by the White House to resign effective Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
BILLINGS, Mont.

As former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke exits Washington amid a cloud of unresolved ethics investigations, he says he has lived up to the conservation ideals of Teddy Roosevelt and insists the myriad allegations against him will be proven untrue.

The former Montana congressman told The Associated Press that he quit President Donald Trump's Cabinet on his own terms, despite indications he was pressured by the White House to resign.

His broad rollbacks of restrictions on oil and gas drilling brought a scathing backlash from environmental groups and Democratic lawmakers. But Zinke says the rollbacks mesh with Roosevelt's view that conservation entails not just protection but also development of public lands

House Democrats plan to put Zinke's tenure under the spotlight with oversight hearings beginning next month.

