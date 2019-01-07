‘Stop! I’ll shoot you’: 911 call and video give new details in NC police shooting

On New Year’s Day, just before 9 p.m., a North Carolina Highway Patrol officer pulled over Brandon Lovell Webster, 28, near Shallotte, in the southeast corner of the state. Webster is accused of accelerating toward the officer before he was shot, the Highway Patrol said.
Newly released 911 calls and a video shot by a bystander offer more details into what happened that night.
Webster died the next day from the gunshot wounds. Community members held a candlelight vigil for Webster Sunday night and his funeral is set for Monday, according to WWAY.
A new video released to television station WECT appears to show the shooting.
According to WECT: “In the video, the shouted words are difficult to discern, but you can hear someone shout: ‘Stop. I’ll shoot you *********. Stop.’”
“A few seconds later, a truck accelerates followed by the sound of two gunshots,” WECT reports. The pixelated video does not show exactly where the officer was when the truck accelerated and he fired his gun.
New details also came out in 911 calls about the shooting. WWAY reports a woman at the convenience store when the shooting happened said the officer told her to call 911.
“I guess when the truck pulled in, the cop was trying to pull them over, and they somehow backed out and pulled out and the cop started shooting at them because the cop told them to stop, you know?” the caller told the 911 operator, according to WWAY.
“The cop told them to, the cop looked at me and said call 911,” the station quoted the caller on the 911 tape.
“’He had to shoot at the vehicle?’ 911 asked. ‘Yeah, because they just ran,’” WWAY writes.
Webster died from his injuries at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, according to Sgt. Chris Knox with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Knox said the officer involved, Trooper S. A. Collins, had been with the Highway Patrol for one year.
“The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation at the request of SHP. The trooper has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol in any officer involved shooting,” Knox wrote in a press release.
More than 100 people showed up for the candlelight vigil for Webster Sunday night, the Wilmington Star News reports.
Webster’s mother, Wanda Reeds, spoke at the vigil, according to the newspaper. “I do not want his death to be in vain. That is my baby,” she said, the Star News reports. “He had two kids. He is more than just a mugshot.”
