Man pleads guilty to killing 6 in between driving for Uber

FILE - In this April 20, 2017 file photo, defendant Jason Dalton, left, who is charged with killing six people in-between picking up riders for Uber, stands with attorney Eusebio Solis during a hearing in Kalamazoo, Mich. Jury selection will begin on Jan. 3, 2019 after a prosecutor said he won't appeal a decision that keeps a lid on parts of a police interview. Kalamazoo County prosecutor Jeff Getting says it's time to bring the "matter to trial without further delay." The shootings occurred more than two years ago. Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP, File Mark Bugnaski