Frenzy stops traffic when chicken tenders spill on road. Don’t eat them, drivers told

In what could be a first for the nation, an Alabama Emergency Management Agency issued a public service warning this week telling people not to eat hundreds of chicken tenders spilled across a state highway.

It happened Sunday in Cherokee County, and the sheriff’s office went so far as threatening to charge any sticky-fingered people caught in the act.

“The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking that no one try to stop to get the chicken tenders that were spilled from the 18-wheeler accident last night,” said a Facebook post.

“You’re creating a traffic hazard! It’s a crime to impede the flow of traffic. Those cases have been on the ground for over 24 hours and are unsafe to consume.”

The odd public warning has gotten national attention, with hundreds of comments and 2,500 shares on Facebook as of Tuesday afternoon.

Many made jokes about the “Chicken-Tender-Fender-Bender,” while others bore witness to the havoc created by motorists seeking free food.

“The fact that you have to post this is killing me,” wrote Adam Allsup on Facebook.

“With my luck, I’d be hit by a honey mustard truck,” posted Blake Raab.

“Anybody else feel like they lost a few IQ points after reading this?” said DeShawndre Hill.

“I came through there last night about 7:30 and there were two vehicles sitting on side of road....with lights on and flashlights!?” reported Beth Bishop on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

“I about hit some people coming down through there tonight, like five or six people with flashlights trying to cross the road. I wondered what they were doing,” posted Sherry Bowen White.