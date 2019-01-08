Lessie Brown, oldest person in the US, dies at 114

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018 file photo, Lessie Brown, right, is visited by her daughters, Verline Wilson, foreground, and Vivian Hatcher, third from left, and other family and friends at her home in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. A grandson said Brown, the 114-year-old Ohio woman who was believed to be the oldest person in the United States, died Tuesday. Jan. 8, 2019. The Plain Dealer via AP David Petkiewicz