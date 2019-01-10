Sutro the teddy bear gets 5-star treatment at Hawaii hotel after boy forgets him

A trip to Hawaii ended in tears for a San Francisco boy when his family realized he’d left his beloved white teddy bear, Sutro, and a new plush seal named Kauai behind.

His mother, Anna Pickard, a San Francisco-based creative director, emailed the Grand Hyatt Kauai asking if anyone had found Sutro or his new pal, she wrote on Twitter.

“We weren’t hopeful tho. Big hotel and that,” she wrote.

But not only had employees found the two stuffed animals in the laundry room, they’d shot a series of photos of Sutro and Kauai enjoying the hotel’s luxury amenities on their “extended” vacation.

“Anna was so nice and I fully understand how distraught kids can be when they realize their bear buddy is missing,” said Julien Woerpel, the hotel’s housekeeping director, CNN reported.

Woerpel said he wanted to show Pickard’s son how much fun Sutro and Kauai had been having while he awaited their return, CNN reported.

After their visit to the laundry room, the two visitors checked out the spa, the photos show.

“Then they took a walk,” Pickard wrote on Twitter with more photos sent by the hotel. “Met the gardeners. And went to the pool. They rented a cabana (and now I’m going to have to explain why I kept telling Doozer we couldn’t afford a cabana, but… his bear can?)”

Doozer is her son’s nickname, Pickard wrote in a later Twitter post.

In the final photo from the hotel, Sutro and Kauai check out at the front desk. Pickard said she doled out the photos on her son’s pillow, leaving him “delighted” and “mystified” until Sutro and Kauai returned home Wednesday.

Having a crappy Monday? I was too.

“This thread is full of Aloha!” wrote the Grand Hyatt Kauai on Twitter in response to Pickard’s posts. “Mahalo @annapickard for sharing. We’re glad Sutro got to enjoy an extended vacation with us. I’m sure he will have lots of stories to share with Doozer when they’re reunited.”

