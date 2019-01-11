Mother sues after crash killed 5 children heading to Disney

The mother of one of the five children who died in a fiery wreck while on their way to Walt Disney World has filed a lawsuit.
The Palm Beach Post reports that attorney Joseph Fried filed the lawsuit Thursday in Palm Beach County against trucker Steve Holland and others on behalf of the mother of 14-year-old Jeremiah Warren.
Warren and the other children were in a church van from Louisiana on Jan. 3 when they were killed in the crash near Gainesville, Florida. Holland, of West Palm Beach, and truck driver Douglas Bolkema were also killed.
Fried wants to inspect the two tractor-trailers involved and examine Holland's and Bolkema's driving records.
Court records show Holland received numerous tickets between 2000 and 2014 for violations such as speeding, driving an unsafe vehicle and driving an overloaded vehicle.
