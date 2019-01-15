Woman told jailers she was a bondsman — but the deputies recognized her, NC cops say

When Brittany Moore, 27, went to the Greene County, North Carolina, jail to see Austin Herring, 31, she told deputies she was a bondsman, according to WITN.
The problem, Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith said, was the deputies at the jail recognized her, WNCT reports. She was not a bondsman, the station reports, but actually smuggling drugs into the detention center for Herring.
Moore had been in that same jail in April 2018 after an arrest on a warrant for drug charges, according to an earlier report from WNCT.
This time, deputies charged Moore with “possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on jail or prison premises, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlicensed bail bondsman or runner,” WNCT reported.
Deputies arrested Moore and she received a $22,500 bond on the charges, according to WCTI. For his part, Herring will remain in jail and faces three new counts of accessory after the fact, the station reports.
