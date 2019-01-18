Tori Spelling’s kids get mocked and their dad hits back: ‘What is wrong with you?’

The photo is a happy group shot.
There’s Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering, former “Beverly Hills 90210” co-stars, with their spouses and their kids, seven children in all. Writing on Instagram, Spelling called it a “massive kiddo takeover.”
The picture was taken when she and Ziering hosted a screening of the family-friendly movie, “A Dog’s Way Home,” she wrote.
The smiles didn’t last long.
Bullying, body-shaming insults about Spelling’s children were deposited on her Instagram account, where she posted the photo Thursday.
From Instagram user moosstigter: “I’m getting so mad about this. Why do you let your kids get so fat? You advertise slimming products yourself. See how shabby they look ... They look like neglected with clothes that are too small.”
From anya_anya2815: “add sport to your life, children are obviously overweight.”
From burlindahasbrook: “Your family looks NEGLECTED !!!! PERIOD ENOUGH SAID!!”
There were more insults aimed at the couple’s children - Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 22 months, according to Us Weekly.
Spelling’s husband, actor Dean McDermott, saw the comments and had a few words of his own about the “mean” people taking shots at his kids.
“I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children. Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!” McDermott wrote on his wife’s Instagram account.
He wrote that the kids went straight to the movie from school. “And I don’t know any child that is NOT disheveled at the end of the day. Not to mention that just before this picture was taken, they were wrestling and running around with all the other kids that were at the movie,” he wrote.
“So I apologize we didn’t get the iron and steamer out to make them perfect for you. (They’re) kids. They’re messy and dirty. That’s what they do. And what’s wrong with shopping at Target??!! Over half of America shops there.”
Social media targeted Spelling’s children in the fall when she posted a first-day-of-school photo on Instagram “and similarly cruel comments followed,” according to “Today.”
Spelling hit back then. “For all the individuals on here that felt the need to #momshame and #kidshame me and my children I say, ‘Shame on you!’” she wrote, according to “Today.”
This week, some of her followers applauded McDermott for defending their kids and berated those who made nasty comments.
“This thread is terrible! Lots of cruel comments. No one should body shame someone’s children. Period,” wrote nojetski12.
“It’s one thing to give an opinion on an adult, but as a mom.. body shaming and criticizing CHILDREN reaches a whole new level of low.,” wrote ads101903.
“How dare all of you ADULTS speak about innocent kids this way?? My god!!! I hope everyone of you is fit and perfect at all times,” wrote jjkadigs.
McDermott seemed particularly angry about the comments about his children’s weight.
“As far as saying my children are over weight, well that’s just mean and Un-called for,” he wrote. “They’re going through different growth phases, and even if our children are on the bigger side. Who cares. They’re happy and healthy and I’m sorry they don’t look like skinny supermodels.
“People come in all shapes and sizes. So who are you to judge. You should all be ashamed of yourselves for passing such horrible judgement on innocent beautiful children. Shame on you all!!!!”
