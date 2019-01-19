AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes soldiers aiming their weapons during a deadly hotel attack in Nairobi; a traditional bull-taming festival in India; and boxer Manny Pacquiao training for his upcoming fight in Los Angeles.
___
This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 12-18, 2019.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com
___
Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers
Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/
Comments