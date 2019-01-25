Man leaps on car, smashes windshield with bare hands in Calif. road rage, video shows

Veneranda Valencia Alvarez said a random driver was “tailgating” her on Tuesday afternoon in Anaheim, California — and she had no idea why.
Then, Alvarez’s teenage daughter, who was in the back of her mother’s car, recorded the man’s act of violence with her cellphone.
“It’s scary,” Alvarez told NBC Los Angeles. “ and for her safety, you know? It’s scary.”
The video shows the man, whom police have not yet identified, exiting his car and then leaping on Alvarez’s vehicle. He shatters the car’s windshield with his bare hands — and then smashes it again before walking off, the video shows.
“What the f---?” Alvarez’s daughter is heard saying.
“You’re in trouble!” another person in the car shouts at the man.
“I recorded everything,” the girl responds.
In an interview with KTLA, Alvarez said she had hoped to have a meal at Jack in the Box with her two daughters and her friend Chris, whom she planned to meet at the fast food restaurant.
But, Alvarez says, the man recorded in the video appeared to be following Chris in a white Jeep, according to KTLA. Unnerved by the situation, Chris got into Alvarez’s car and they tried to drive away from the man — but he kept following, the woman told KTLA.
“I looked in my rear view mirror,” she told CBS Los Angeles. “This guy was following me.”
Eventually, the man cut off Alvarez in the road — and “that’s when he got out (of) the car and he jumped on my hood of my car,” the mom told KTLA.
“I was just scared that he would pull out a gun or a knife or something,” she recalled, according to CBS Los Angeles.
“Police say the man committed felony vandalism, and they are looking for a man in a white Jeep Cherokee,” reported NBC Los Angeles.
The Anaheim Police Department said in a news release that it will cost about $1,200 to repair damages to the car.
The suspect “is described as a heavyset white male who is approximately 40 years old with strawberry blonde hair that is partially balding, and a full beard,” according to police.
Now, Alvarez says she wants authorities to capture the man before he has the chance to cause even more damage.
“It’s not good for him to be doing this stuff,” Alvarez told ABC7. “I mean I want him to pay what he has to pay — the damages caused by him.
“I just want him to get caught as soon as possible,” she continued. “He was careless and he did it to me with my kids in the car. It’s unsafe for him to be out there.”
