Civil rights museum reoffers honor to Angela Davis

An Alabama civil rights museum has reversed course after a public outcry and has decided to give political activist Angela Davis an award that it offered then rescinded.
The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute said in a statement Friday that its board has voted to reaffirm Davis as the recipient of the human rights award.
Davis is an outspoken supporter of a movement criticizing Israel's treatment of Palestinians. The board withdrew her award after a local Holocaust education group asked it to reconsider.
The board issued a public apology earlier this month and said there should have been more conversation before making the decision to revoke the award.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The organization said that Davis has been invited to Birmingham to accept the award.
Comments