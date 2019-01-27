‘This is 2019.’ Strike ‘him’ from Oregon constitution clause on governor, bill says

Margaret Doherty, an Oregon state representative, discovered something surprising when she reviewed the state’s constitution before talking to high school students — it refers to the governor exclusively as “he” and “him,” The Oregonian reported.

“I counted it up and 13 times the governor’s duties and succession and so on is referred to as ‘he,’ and I thought, ‘that’s not right,’ ” said Doherty, D-Tigard, according to the publication. “This is 2019.”

A bill co-sponsored by Doherty and state Rep. Jennifer Williamson, D-Portland, seeks to rewrite Section 8A of Article V of the state constitution to remove references to “he” and “him” regarding the governor and other top state officials.

The clause now reads: “In case of the removal from office of the Governor, or of his death, resignation, or disability to discharge the duties of his office as prescribed by law...” The long passage goes on to note various state officials who could take over for the governor, each time referring to “his” office or “him.”

The revised wording would strike “he” and other male pronouns to refer to the various individuals by office without gender-specific wording.

The rewritten opening would then read: “In case of the removal from office of the Governor, or of the death, resignation, or disability to discharge the duties of the office of Governor as prescribed by law…” with similar changes throughout.

If adopted by the legislature, the proposal would go before Oregon voters in 2020 as a ballot measure, according to the bill.

The state’s first female governor, Barbara Roberts, won election in 1990, The New York Times reported. Current Gov. Kate Brown took office in 2015 following her predecessor’s resignation, then won a special election in 2016 and re-election in 2018.