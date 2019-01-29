Stop talking about serial killer Ted Bundy’s ‘alleged hotness,’ Netflix tells viewers

Have you already binge-watched one of Netflix’s latest true crime documentaries?

Some folks over at the streaming service are getting a little worried about the viewers of Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.

Specifically the ones who think Ted Bundy, the blue-eyed serial killer who confessed to 30 homicides across seven states from 1974 through 1978, is “hot” or “cute” or “dreamy,” and who were comfortable enough with that take on the documentary to share it on social media.

Netflix released the documentary on Jan. 24, the 20th anniversary of Bundy’s execution. By Thursday, the social media administrators at the company issued the following stern disapproval on Twitter:

I've seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers — Netflix US (@netflix) January 28, 2019

If that isn’t a statement from a video on-demand service with its hands thrown up in the air in sheer disbelief of its own audience, what is?

Still, some remain unabashedly in the “Ted Bundy is serial killer babe” camp.

ted bundy was kinda hot dont @ me pic.twitter.com/0MxyqsyRyP — ⚝VIRA (@xomisskunt) January 25, 2019

He was hot. I can’t believe I’m writing this about a serial killer. #TedBundy pic.twitter.com/g3R22ARcAS — Chencha (In Real Life) (@SoyLaChencha) January 29, 2019

HISTORIAN: So the important thing to remember is Ted Bundy was a horrific serial killer.



PRODUCER: Right. Also incredibly hot.



HISTORIAN: Really, just, try to focus on how he was a homicidal monster.



PRODUCER: Yeah, total smoke show, we’re on the same page. — MehGyver (@AndrewNadeau0) January 27, 2019

The Bundy Tapes documentary addresses the killer’s apparent good looks and charm as well. In the trailer, the fact that Bundy “didn’t look like anybody’s notion of somebody who would tear girls apart” is credited for his eluding law enforcement throughout the Northwest for years as young women continued to disappear.

But you know what really won’t help quell all the “Ted Bundy is a sexy beast” talk? Well, there’s another Bundy-based film that just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 26.

And guess who plays Bundy in that flick? Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron, who’s best known for his roles in “Neighbors,” “Baywatch,” and “High School Musical.”

Bundy was executed in Florida on Jan. 24, 1989.