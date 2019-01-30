Rand Paul awarded more than $580K after neighbor’s attack

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., talks with his attorney Tom Kerrick Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, during the second day of a civil trial involving Paul and his neighbor Rene Boucher in Warren Circuit Court in Bowling Green, Ky. Paul testified that he feared for his life after being hit by a blindside tackle from a neighbor, who broke several of his ribs while he was doing yard work at his Kentucky home. Daily News via AP Bac Totrong