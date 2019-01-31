AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Report: Afghan forces still shrinking, security gaps growing
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Trump administration pushes for peace in Afghanistan, a new U.S. watchdog report says Afghan security forces are shrinking, gaps in security are growing, and the Taliban are largely holding their own despite a surge in American bombing.
These trends reflect what U.S. military officials call a stalemated war, more than 17 years after U.S. forces invaded following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Gauges of battlefield momentum have changed little over the past year, according to a watchdog agency known as the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction. In a report to Congress on Thursday, it said the Afghan government controls or influences 54 percent of districts, down from 56 percent a year earlier, and the Taliban's share slipped from 14 percent to 12 percent. Contested territory increased from 30 percent to 34 percent.
The Pentagon insists that military pressure on the Taliban is mounting. Last year the U.S. vastly increased its use of air power in support of Afghan forces. According to U.S. Central Command data, U.S. aircraft dropped 6,823 bombs in the first 11 months of 2018. That compares with 4,361 bombs dropped in all of 2017.
Even so, the Afghan government has been unable to expand its control of the country, and analysts say an outright military victory by either side is beyond reach.
___
AP NewsBreak: ICE force-feeding detainees on hunger strike
Federal immigration officials are force-feeding six immigrants through plastic nasal tubes during a hunger strike that's gone on for a month inside a Texas detention facility, The Associated Press has learned.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 11 detainees at the El Paso Processing Center have been refusing food, some for more than 30 days. Detainees who reached the AP, along with a relative and an attorney representing hunger strikers, said nearly 30 detainees from India and Cuba have been refusing to eat, and some are now so weak they cannot stand up or talk.
Another four detainees are on hunger strikes in the agency's Miami, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco areas of responsibility, said ICE spokeswoman Leticia Zamarripa on Wednesday.
The men say they stopped eating to protest verbal abuse and threats of deportation from guards. They are also upset about lengthy lock ups while awaiting legal proceedings.
In mid-January, two weeks after they stopped eating, a federal judge authorized force-feeding of some El Paso detainees, Zamarripa said. She did not immediately address the detainees' allegations of abuse but did say the El Paso Processing Center would follow the federal standards for care.
___
Deep freeze expected to ease, but disruptions persist
CHICAGO (AP) — The painfully cold weather system that put much of the Midwest into a historic deep freeze was expected to ease Thursday, though temperatures could still tumble to record lows in some places before the region begins to thaw out.
Disruptions caused by the cold will persist, too, including power outages and canceled flights and trains. Crews in Detroit will need days to repair water mains that burst Wednesday, and other pipes can still burst in persistent subzero temperatures.
Before the worst of the cold begins to lift, the National Weather Service said Chicago could hit lows early Thursday that break the city's record of minus 27 (minus 32 Celsius) set on Jan. 20, 1985. Some nearby isolated areas could see temperatures as low as minus 40 (minus 40 Celsius). That would break the Illinois record of minus 36 (minus 38 Celsius), set in Congerville on Jan. 5, 1999.
As temperatures bounce back into the single digits Thursday and into the comparative balmy 20s by Friday, more people were expected to return to work in the nation's third-largest city, which resembled a ghost town after most offices told employees to stay home.
The blast of polar air that enveloped much of the Midwest on Wednesday closed schools and businesses and strained infrastructure with some of the lowest temperatures in a generation. The deep freeze snapped rail lines, canceled hundreds of flights and strained utilities.
___
Scenes from a protest: Venezuelans fill streets of capital
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans of every age, class and profession poured into the streets of the capital on Wednesday to demand that President Nicolas Maduro step down and to express their support for the young opposition leader who has declared himself interim president.
Dressed in suits, scrubs, and jeans, they waved the national flag, displayed signs, and chanted slogans. One disgusted vendor threw devalued national currency into the air.
Protesters who made an appearance were heeding a call from opposition leader Juan Guaido to stage mass demonstrations despite crackdowns on previous protests.
Here are some scenes from across Caracas:
NO MORE DICTATORSHIP
___
Less is more? Trump out of sight as border talks play out
WASHINGTON (AP) — No televised roundtables with Cabinet secretaries. No freewheeling speeches from the Oval Office. No shouted comments on his way to Marine One.
Where's the president? While the federal government is open once again, President Donald Trump has been largely behind closed doors.
Republicans and Democrats alike seem just fine with Trump hanging back as legislators try to work out a deal to keep the government open and resolve a standoff over funding for the president's long-sought wall at the southern border. In fact, some lawmakers think less Trump might be a good thing, given his rocky relationships with legislators and open criticism of his negotiating abilities.
Over the last five days, Trump has had no public events.
The White House says the president has made his demands for border wall funding clear and that he is letting the committee process play out on Capitol Hill. One official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks, stressed that Trump was "engaged at every level" on border security, including receiving a lengthy briefing on the topic Wednesday, and has continued to get his message out, including doing an interview with The Daily Caller. The official added that the White House has also been heavily involved at a staff level.
___
Xi's tough talk on Taiwan backfires, as Tsai support surges
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping sought to push Taiwanese closer to unification with a new year speech mixing carrots and sticks.
That hasn't panned out. Instead, his independence-leaning Taiwanese counterpart, Tsai Ing-wen, has enjoyed a surge in support following a brutal drubbing of her political party in local elections last year, according to public opinion surveys and interviews.
The residents of this self-governing island, with its vibrant and well-established democracy, are as much inclined as ever to resist China's demands despite rising political, economic and military threats from Beijing.
Xi's offer to Taiwan "is a total scam," said Kuo Lin-han, 26, a Chinese Culture University student in Taipei.
Kuo was referring to China's proposal of a "one country, two systems" arrangement that Xi renewed in his Jan. 2 speech, under which Taiwan would accept Chinese sovereignty while being allowed to retain its own economic and legal systems.
___
Diverse, international flock awaits Pope Francis' UAE trip
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — At St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dubai, an effort to transcribe the Bible in the native tongue of its flock saw the holy book presented in 52 languages — a sign of the cosmopolitan welcome awaiting Pope Francis' upcoming visit to the United Arab Emirates.
The diversity among its parishioners can be seen in its pews and heard in the sermons of St. Mary's priests, who celebrate Mass and offer prayers in Arabic, English, French, Tagalog, Tamil, Urdu and other languages.
The church, they say, offers an anchor for the Roman Catholics among the UAE's vast foreign labor force, many of whom live in this federation of seven sheikhdoms alone while their families stay home.
"The whole world meets here in a way," said the Rev. Lennie Connully, the parish priest of St. Mary's. "We have people from all over."
Pope Francis' visit from Feb. 3 through Feb. 5 marks the first papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula, the birthplace of Islam. The pontiff will visit Abu Dhabi, the headquarters of the Catholic Church's Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia, which covers the UAE, Oman and Yemen.
___
2020 Democrats weigh how to recapture voters in Midwest
WASHINGTON (AP) — The clearest path for Democrats to return to the White House runs straight through the upper Midwest, fueling debate over who is best positioned to recapture the region's working-class voters who broke for President Donald Trump in 2016.
Though the first prominent Democrats to announce their 2020 candidacies hail from the coasts, several Midwestern natives — including Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota — are offering themselves as potential contenders uniquely attuned to the region's priorities.
Brown, who will launch a tour of early-voting states in Iowa on Thursday with a message focused on workers, has been explicit in his appeal, saying recently that he could win his crucial home state, "where they know me best."
That's a tantalizing argument for Democrats who are desperate to reclaim Wisconsin and Michigan, which would significantly reduce Trump's already narrow path to victory in the Electoral College. Tom Russell, a Wisconsin-based Democratic strategist who worked on last year's successful bid to unseat GOP Gov. Scott Walker, said the Midwest is winnable for a Democrat who focuses on "not talking down to voters."
"It's about being able to create a message and persona for yourself that's not elitist in nature," Russell said. "We've got plenty of great coastal candidates running or looking at running, but particularly in the primary, they end up talking to the bubble."
___
APNewsBreak: US moves ahead with oil leases near sacred park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. land managers will move forward in March with the sale of oil and gas leases that include land near Chaco Culture National Historical Park and other sites sacred to Native American tribes.
The sale comes as Democratic members of Congress, tribal leaders and environmentalists have criticized the federal Bureau of Land Management for pushing ahead with drilling permit reviews and preparations for energy leases despite the recent government shutdown.
With limited staff on duty over the last month, the critics complained that they were locked out of the process because the agency didn't release any information about the sale. They also questioned whether the agency would be able to adequately review the land that's up for bid and whether it would consider protests to the move.
U.S. Sen. Tom Udall told The Associated Press in an email that he's concerned about the latest attempt to lease potentially culturally significant land in New Mexico without a more comprehensive plan in place.
"It's a mistake that while critical public services were shuttered for 35 days during the government shutdown, BLM still moved forward with this opaque process," the New Mexico Democrat said.
___
Patriots put '72 Dolphins in their sights in different way
ATLANTA (AP) — Yes, it's time for another story about the Patriots trying to accomplish something nobody has done since the 1972 Dolphins.
But not THAT story.
Eleven years after falling one win short of matching Miami's undefeated season, New England is attempting to become the first team since those famed Dolphins to follow a loss in the Super Bowl with a championship the very next year.
Not quite as glamorous. But in some respects, every bit as difficult.
"When we got back to camp, Don Shula made us watch that game every day for like a week," said Mercury Morris, the outspoken running back who mostly sat the bench during Miami's humbling 24-3 loss to Dallas in Super Bowl VI. "He told us, 'See how sick you feel now? Just think of how sick and sorry you'll be if you don't go redeem yourself.'"
