Missed shot in bowling alley brawl kills minister sitting in his car, Missouri cops say

An ordained minister was out with his wife and some friends on a “couples date night” when he became the innocent victim of a bowling alley shooting, his family confirmed, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Demetrius Stewart, 45, was shot and killed while sitting in his car outside of Tropicana Bowling Lanes in Richmond Heights, police said, according to KMOV.
Officers were called to the bowling alley at about 11:20 p.m. Friday because of a fight in progress, FOX2 reported. When police arrived, the fight was over. The people involved in the fight were heading from inside the bowling alley to the parking lot, FOX2 reported.
Then, while police were there, one of the men pointed his gun at another person, KSDK reported. That man, 24-year-old Donte McGary, fired the gun — and missed his intended target, police said.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
That bullet instead hit the innocent bystander who was in his car in the bowling alley parking lot, FOX2 reported.
Stewart was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said, according to KMOV.
“We were out enjoying friends,” Stewart’s wife, Shantana Stewart, said, according to the Post-Dispatch. “And he was taken too soon. But he completed his destiny on Earth. I had the privilege of loving him. Being loved by him.”
Stewart had posted photos to his Facebook page on Friday that showed the “couples date night,” according to the newspaper. He wrote that they had “great times” at a restaurant and bowling alley, according to the newspaper.
“I just want people to know he was a super devoted father, a loving husband who loved his wife to death and a faithful member of our community,” Stewart’s friend, Aja Willliams said, according to KMOV.
McGary was arrested by officers at the bowling alley and booked into jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond, KSDK reported. He has since been charged with first-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Comments