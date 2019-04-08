National

Ex-day care worker admitted to making child porn while on the job in NC, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A former North Carolina church day care employee is accused of making child pornography at work, according to authorities.

Alyson Brooke Saunders, 23, is facing charges that include multiple counts of indecent liberties with a minor and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday in a news release.

Court documents say Saunders “engaged in sexual activity with children” who were 2 to 3 years old, WFMY reports. The kids were enrolled at Fellowship Day School, where Saunders had worked for several years, the station said.

“The abuse allegedly happened at the daycare, some of it on the changing room table,” WGHP reports. Saunders sent photos related to the case to a person in Great Britain, according to the news outlet.

The arrest came after Homeland Security Investigations in February discovered from its London office that Saunders was in touch with a person who had been arrested on child-pornography charges, according to the news release.

Saunders confessed to making child pornography, and investigators determined she distributed it from her electronics, the federal agency said. She’s also accused of crimes against nature that “involved a dog,” according to WGHP.

Fellowship Day School in a statement said it first became aware of the issue when federal and state agents came to the school March 7, according to an earlier report from WFMY.

“The employee in question was promptly suspended from her employment and has been barred from School and Church premises,” the statement said, per WFMY.

Saunders was fired from Fellowship Day School after her arrest by Homeland Security and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, WXII reports.

She is also charged with two counts each of sexual offense with a child by an adult and a crime against nature, according to ICE.

Simone Jasper

Simone Jasper is a reporter covering breaking stories for The News & Observer and real-time news in the Carolinas.
  Comments  

Read Next

Watch your step in Miami. There might be a severed cow’s tongue on your running path
Video media Created with Sketch.

National

Watch your step in Miami. There might be a severed cow’s tongue on your running path

Santeria offerings, including dead chickens and a severed tongue, have been found atop the hill at Tropical Park that is popular with runners.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATIONAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service