Watch professional wrestler body slam a Texas deputy into a table — for a good cause
A professional wrestler body slammed a Texas deputy — but it was all for a good cause.
“OUCH!!!” Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted. “Deputy Hernandez agreed to have (Dustin Rhodes) body slam him into a table if he met his goal for (the St. Baldrick’s Foundation)!
That body slam was captured on video, and the sheriff posted it to Twitter.
In the video, right before he was slammed into a table, Hernandez thanked those who donated to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a charity that funds grants for research into childhood cancer cures.
Then, while the police lights of two patrol vehicles lit up the sheriff’s office, Rhodes lifted the deputy into the air and then pushed him onto a table, the video shows.
Both Hernandez and the table crashed into the floor.
The wrestler then helped Hernandez up before the two men hugged it out.
Hernandez gave a “big thanks” to the “legendary” wrestler on Twitter for helping him raise money for cancer research.
Rhodes, also known as Goldust, wrestles with WWE.
“Goldust is a twisted enigma wrapped in a package of many surprises — or, as some of his past rivals probably would describe him, ‘a sick freak,’” according to WWE.
His twitter bio says he’s from Texas, and in July 2018, Rhodes was sworn into the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office as an honorary deputy.
