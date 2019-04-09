National

A Tesla helps catch its own suspected burglar with video of break-in, S.F. cops say

This is Fremont Police Department’s first zero-emission Tesla patrol car

Fremont police have a new Tesla Model S 85 electric vehicle for patrol operations as the city looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2020. By
Up Next
Fremont police have a new Tesla Model S 85 electric vehicle for patrol operations as the city looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2020. By

A burglar who smashed a back window on a Tesla Model 3 on Wednesday in San Francisco unwittingly became the star of his own video, leading to an arrest, KNTV reported.

Jed Franklin, a model in Folsom, California, who regularly commutes to the Bay Area had parked along the Embarcadero during a fitting for Levi’s when he received an alert from his Tesla’s security system, KGO reported.

He returned to his Tesla to find a smashed back window — and video taken by the car’s Sentry system showing the break-in, KRON reported.

“It’s unusual,” Franklin said, KGO reported. “So for one, I was upset to see the car getting broken into but on the other side, I was like, oh my gosh I can’t believe this is actually recorded.”

The video, posted by Franklin to Facebook, shows a Honda Civic pull in ahead of the parked Tesla on the Embarcadero.

A man exits, then consults with the Civic’s driver while glancing over his shoulder before creeping to the back of the Tesla, the video shows. He breaks a window and reaches inside.

He dashes back, apparently empty-handed, and jumps in the Civic, which takes off, the video shows.

“I guess he didn’t need a child booster seat or empty grocery bags,” Franklin wrote on Facebook, confirming that nothing was stolen.

He reported the break-in to San Francisco police, who used the video to identify and arrest Jeremiah Jefferson, 21, of San Francisco on Sunday on suspicion of burglary and violating probation, a police department post on Twitter says.

Officers called it the “result of a coordinated effort among multiple San Francisco Police districts, with the victim and the community” in the Twitter post.

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

By

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat
Don Sweeney

Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  

Read Next

Florida teen punched baby alligator he kept in shoe box, gave it a cigarette, cops say

National

Florida teen punched baby alligator he kept in shoe box, gave it a cigarette, cops say

Lee County deputies investigating a Fort Myers Beach vehicle break-in spree that left cars torched in canals found video on a suspect’s phone showing him abusing a young alligator, an arrest report said.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATIONAL

National

Watch professional wrestler body slam a Texas deputy into a table — for a good cause

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service