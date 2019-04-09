Teacher charged with having sex with student at school loses license, SC board says

Artis O. Coulter had his teaching license suspended by the South Carolina State Board of Education after he was accused of having sex with a student at school. Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

The high school basketball coach and athletic director who was accused of having sex with a student had his teaching license suspended in a Monday ruling by the South Carolina State Board of Education, or SCDE.

According to an order from the SCDE, Artis O. Coulter “may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students who may be under his instruction,” and his license was suspended until the matter is resolved.

An arrest warrant from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office shows the 36-year-old Coulter was charged on April 1 with sex/sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age, no aggravated force or coercion.

The Orangeburg resident had sex with a 16-year-old student multiple times, from March 14-21, on the grounds of Bethune-Bowman High School, according to the arrest warrant.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Coulter, who is the athletic director at Bethune-Bowman in addition to teaching at the Technology Center, was placed on administrative leave on March 25, the SCDE said.

That was the same day the high school’s principal and assistant principal notified the Sheriff’s Office that Coulter previously had sex with the student in the coach’s office in the girls’ locker room, according to an incident report.

“At no time is it appropriate for a person of authority to have any type of contact such as this with a student,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a news release.

Coulter’s attorney Bakari Sellers, who was his classmate at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, refuted the charges against the man who is also Bethune-Bowman’s basketball coach, the Orangeburg Times & Democrat reported.