National

Fetal heartbeat bill stalls in Tennessee Senate committee

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Legislation banning abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected has stalled in Tennessee.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday agreed to review the issue further over the summer and take it up next year instead.

The decision came after the same panel advanced a separate anti-abortion bill that would ensure most abortions would be outlawed should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The two proposals have split Tennessee's GOP-dominant General Assembly this year as Republican lawmakers have fought to find ways to undermine abortion rights but have disagreed on the best proposal to submit to Gov. Bill Lee's desk.

The so-called fetal heartbeat ban measure had already cleared the House, but Senate leaders said the bill raised too many legal concerns.

  Comments  

Read Next

Cop’s attorney: ‘Perfect storm’ led to unarmed woman’s death

National

Cop’s attorney: ‘Perfect storm’ led to unarmed woman’s death

By AMY FORLITI Associated Press

A Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman who approached his squad car was reacting to a loud noise and feared an ambush.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATIONAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service