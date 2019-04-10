AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trick or treat? EU, UK agree to delay Brexit until Halloween

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders and Britain on Thursday agreed to a Brexit extension that will allow the U.K. to delay its EU departure date until Halloween.

Leaders of the 27 remaining EU member states met for more than six hours before agreeing after midnight to postpone Brexit until Oct. 31.

European Council President Donald Tusk presented the offer to May, who had asked for a delay only until June 30.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Tusk said in a tweet that the British leader had agreed to the longer "flexible" extension, which means Britain can leave before October if it ratifies a withdrawal deal with the EU.

"This means additional six months for the UK to find the best possible solution," Tusk wrote.

___

AP Interview: Pelosi: 'I don't trust Barr; I trust Mueller'

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday questioned Attorney General William Barr's independence from President Donald Trump, arguing Barr's pursuit of Trump's claims about "spying" during the 2016 campaign undermines his position as the nation's top law enforcement officer.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, the California Democrat said she was "very concerned" about Barr's handling of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian meddling in the campaign and accused Barr of doing Trump's political bidding in his testimony at a Senate hearing.

"He is not the attorney general of Donald Trump. He is the attorney general of the United States," Pelosi told AP. "I don't trust Barr, I trust Mueller."

Pressure is mounting on the attorney general in the days before his release of a version of Mueller's nearly 400-page report, and Pelosi amplified the demands from Capitol Hill to see the full document. Barr said Wednesday he expects to release a redacted version within a week. Pelosi said it's only a "matter of time" before the full report is made public.

"We will see it," she said.

___

National Enquirer parent explores possible sale of tabloid

NEW YORK (AP) — The supermarket tabloid under fire for paying hush money to a former Playboy model to help Donald Trump in his 2016 presidential campaign is on the auction block.

The parent of the National Enquirer said Wednesday that it is exploring a possible sale as part of a "strategic review" of its tabloid business. The decision by American Media Inc. comes after the tabloid said it paid $150,000 to keep Karen McDougal quiet about an alleged affair with Trump and being accused by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos of blackmail.

American Media said it was considering a sale so it could focus more on other parts of its business, including its teen brand and broadcast platforms.

"Because of this focus, we feel the future opportunities with the tabloids can be best exploited by a different ownership," said American Media CEO David Pecker in a statement.

Pecker is a longtime Trump ally who helped bury potentially embarrassing stories about the future president over the years by paying hush money in a tabloid practice called "catch-and-kill."

___

Barr says 'I think spying did occur' against Trump campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr declared Wednesday he thinks "spying did occur" against Donald Trump's presidential campaign, suggesting the origins of the Russia investigation may have been mishandled in remarks that aligned him with the president at a time when Barr's independence is under scrutiny.

Barr, appearing before a Senate panel, did not say what "spying" may have taken place but seemed to be alluding to a surveillance warrant the FBI obtained on a Trump aide. He later said he wasn't sure there had been improper surveillance but wanted to make sure proper procedures were followed.

Still, his remarks give a boost to Trump and his supporters who insist his 2016 campaign was unfairly targeted by the FBI.

Barr was testifying for a second day at congressional budget hearings that were dominated by questions about special counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia investigation. The attorney general said he expects to release a redacted version of Mueller's report on Russian interference in the campaign next week.

Democrats have expressed concern that his version will conceal wrongdoing by the president and are frustrated by the four-page summary letter he released last month that they say paints Mueller's findings in an overly favorable way for the president.

___

Mnuchin puts off decision on providing Trump tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the department hasn't decided whether to comply with a demand by a key House Democrat to deliver President Donald Trump's tax returns and won't meet a Wednesday deadline to provide them.

In a letter to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., who asked for Trump's returns a week ago, Mnuchin said Treasury will consult with the Justice Department and "carefully" review the request further.

"The legal implications of this request could affect protections for all Americans against politically-motivated disclosures of personal tax information, regardless of which party is in power," Mnuchin wrote.

He said Treasury respects lawmakers' oversight duties and would make sure taxpayer protections would be "scrupulously observed, consistent with my statutory responsibilities" as the department reviews the request.

Neal said in a statement that he "will consult with counsel and determine the appropriate response to the commissioner in the coming days." Under the law, the IRS commissioner is required to provide access to any taxpayer's returns when directed by the chairmen of the House or Senate tax-writing committees.

___

Science fact: Astronomers reveal first image of a black hole

WASHINGTON (AP) — Humanity got its first glimpse Wednesday of the cosmic place of no return: a black hole.

And it's as hot, as violent and as beautiful as science fiction imagined.

In a breakthrough that thrilled the world of astrophysics and stirred talk of a Nobel Prize, scientists released the first image ever made of a black hole, revealing a fiery doughnut-shaped object in a galaxy 53 million light-years from Earth.

"Science fiction has become science fact," University of Waterloo theoretical physicist Avery Broderick, one of the leaders of the research team of about 200 scientists from 20 countries, declared as the colorized orange-and-black picture was unveiled.

The image, assembled from data gathered by eight radio telescopes around the world, shows light and gas swirling around the lip of a supermassive black hole, a monster of the universe whose existence was theorized by Einstein more than a century ago but confirmed only indirectly over the decades.

___

Israel's election exposes its deep political divisions

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's apparent election victory has deepened the divisions in an already-divided country.

Bolstered by his base of religious and working-class voters, Netanyahu can be expected to press ahead with a hard-line agenda that will likely eliminate the last hopes of a two-state solution with the Palestinians. A looming indictment in a series of corruption scandals could even accelerate these trends.

For all the talk of unity from political leaders during the campaign, Israel is a deeply tribal country. People are divided between Jews and Arabs; religious Jews and secular Jews; Jews of European ancestry and those of Middle Eastern heritage; and residents of the secular, high-tech metropolis of Tel Aviv and people from dusty, outlying towns, West Bank settlements and the conservative capital of Jerusalem.

Netanyahu, himself a secular, U.S.-educated millionaire with a propensity for cognac and cigars, has nonetheless aligned himself with downtrodden Jewish Israelis with whom he would seem to have little in common. Portraying himself as a victim of the country's "elites," Netanyahu is seen as their hero.

"Netanyahu is the best prime minister the state of Israel has ever had, and we will continue to support him," said Alon Davidi, mayor of the southern town of Sderot.

___

Fox host questions whether Omar is 'an American first.'

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said Wednesday that Fox News Channel host Brian Kilmeade is guilty of a "dangerous incitement" for questioning her loyalty to the United States, since she's been the subject of death threats in the past.

Kilmeade said on a "Fox & Friends" segment about the freshman Democrat that "you have to wonder if she's an American first."

Fox News had no immediate comment about Kilmeade, the second Fox personality in a month to attract attention for comments about Omar. Fox condemned and suspended Saturday host Jeanine Pirro for two weeks after she wondered aloud whether Omar's use of a Muslim head covering indicated she was a follower of Islamic religious law.

"My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be questioned," Omar said via Twitter on Wednesday. "We are ALL Americans."

Kilmeade's comment came during a morning show segment that appeared inspired by an item on the conservative Daily Caller web site a day before. It was about a speech Omar gave on March 23 to the Council on American-Islamic Relations' Los Angeles chapter.

___

Family seeks answers in immigrant's death after detention

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 27-year-old man died in a California hospital after he suffered a brain hemorrhage while detained by U.S. immigration authorities, his wife said Wednesday, demanding to know what caused his injury and whether he received appropriate medical care in custody.

Melissa Castro said she was called Feb. 8 by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official and told that her husband had a "passing out episode" while in the custody of detention officials in Adelanto, California, and had been taken to the hospital.

Castro, who had delivered the couple's baby five days earlier, said she found Jose Luis Ibarra Bucio in an intensive care unit and in a coma from which he never awoke.

Castro said she wants to know what happened to her husband, who was young and had no prior health problems. She said she heard from doctors that he had been airlifted from another hospital.

She said she also wants to know why ICE had him shackled to his hospital bed in a coma and signed papers releasing him from custody two weeks later.

___

Live online TV, once a bargain, is getting more expensive

NEW YORK (AP) — If you signed up to stream live TV in hopes of saving money over traditional cable, you may be in for a rude surprise.

Live online-TV providers like YouTube TV, DirecTV Now and Hulu with Live TV lured users with digital "skinny bundles" that were cheaper than cable. Now, many are raising prices. The latest is Google's YouTube TV, which is increasing its monthly fee to $50. It launched at $35 and has raised prices as it added more channels.

The first of this crop of TV services was Dish Networks' Sling TV in 2015. Its most attractive feature was price, since it offered a handful of popular, live TV channels for $20 a month. A string of other companies announced similar services in the years that followed, many priced from $30-$40 a month. YouTube TV, Hulu Live, AT&T's DirecTV Now and others were far cheaper than a traditional cable bundle, which costs about $100.

Cable executives derided the online TV packages as unrealistically cheap, but they have grown in popularity as cord-cutting picked up. They have racked up more than 7 million users, according to MoffettNathanson Research, helping offset the declines in traditional TV customers for entertainment companies like Disney, Comcast's NBCUniversal and Viacom.

But that bump may be petering out. DirecTV Now lost customers for the first time in the fourth quarter after AT&T canned big discounts. MoffettNathanson noted that growth slowed for the online-TV providers overall.