‘Mortified’ flight attendant spills tray of drinks — in lap of American Airlines CEO

In the four years that Maddie Peters has worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines, she says she had never spilled a drink on a passenger, according to the Associated Press.

That all changed on a recent flight from Phoenix to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the AP reported.

“I was serving drinks during boarding to the first class cabin,” Peters posted to Instagram on April 7. “I had a full tray with drinks on it, when the passenger in front of me stops in the aisle and backs up. He bumps into the tray and the drinks go flying.

Half of the beverages landed on her — but the other half landed on the lap of Fort Worth-based American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, she said.

“I WAS MORTIFIED,” she wrote. “I wanted to drop dead right there in the aisle. (Like am I still employed?!)”

This was the first time she met the CEO, the Dallas Morning News reported — and it was over a “shower” of drinks that soaked his lap. Oh, and he was dressed in business professional attire.

“Most people never even meet their CEO let alone shower them with beverages,” Parker wrote. “ ... Accidents happen. OOPS.”

Fortunately for the flight attendant, Parker “was super cool, and a good sport about it,” according to the Instagram post. They even chatted and joked about the fumble throughout the flight.

They also got a photo to document the memory that’s “too good of a story not to tell.”

Story time y’all! Incase you missed it. The other day I was working a flight to Dallas. I had our CEO (Doug Parker) on my flight. I was serving drinks during boarding to the first class cabin. I had a full tray with drinks on it, when the passenger in front of me stops in the aisle and backs up. He bumps into the tray and the drinks go flying. Guys I have worked for American Airlines for 4 years, and not once have I ever spilt a drink on a passenger. Guess who they land on. Half of them went all over me, the other half in Doug’s lap. I WAS MORTIFIED. I wanted to drop dead right there in the aisle. (Like am I still employed?!) I’m still slightly traumatized/embarrassed. Luckily he was super cool, and a good sport about it. He later came back and we chatted for a little, and joked about it the rest of the flight. When he was getting off the plane he told me he’d never forget me.... guess that’s a good thing right? Most people never even meet their CEO let alone shower them with beverages. But it’s too good of a story not to tell. Accidents happen. ‍♀️ OOPS

“When he was getting off the plane he told me he’d never forget me....,” Parker said. “Guess that’s a good thing right?”

