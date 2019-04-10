‘Mortified’ flight attendant spills tray of drinks — in lap of American Airlines CEO

American Airlines Safety Video In 2016, American Airlines introduced a new safety video to play on flights before takeoff. The cheering flight staff at the end bothered some passengers, so the airline has revised the ending. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2016, American Airlines introduced a new safety video to play on flights before takeoff. The cheering flight staff at the end bothered some passengers, so the airline has revised the ending.

In the four years that Maddie Peters has worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines, she says she had never spilled a drink on a passenger, according to the Associated Press.

That all changed on a recent flight from Phoenix to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the AP reported.

“I was serving drinks during boarding to the first class cabin,” Peters posted to Instagram on April 7. “I had a full tray with drinks on it, when the passenger in front of me stops in the aisle and backs up. He bumps into the tray and the drinks go flying.”





Half of the beverages landed on her — but the other half landed on the lap of Fort Worth-based American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, she said.

“I WAS MORTIFIED,” she wrote. “I wanted to drop dead right there in the aisle. (Like am I still employed?!)”

This was the first time she met the CEO, the Dallas Morning News reported — and it was over a “shower” of drinks that soaked his lap. Oh, and he was dressed in business professional attire.

“Most people never even meet their CEO let alone shower them with beverages,” Parker wrote. “ ... Accidents happen. OOPS.”

Fortunately for the flight attendant, Parker “was super cool, and a good sport about it,” according to the Instagram post. They even chatted and joked about the fumble throughout the flight.





They also got a photo to document the memory that’s “too good of a story not to tell.”

“When he was getting off the plane he told me he’d never forget me....,” Parker said. “Guess that’s a good thing right?”