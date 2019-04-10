Home invaders beat man, and his daughters hid — but son got a gun, Texas cops say

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

Three home invaders were hiding in the bushes when a dad got home late Tuesday night, Houston police said, according to KTRK.

The intruders then pistol-whipped the dad and forced him to let them inside his house, the Texas TV station reported.

After those three invaders ambushed the dad and got inside, the dad’s two daughters went to hide in a closet while their home was ransacked, police said, according to the Houston Chronicle. That was at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The daughters, ages 20 and 15, also pushed the home’s panic alarm through it’s security system, KTRK reported.

“The men tried to force the father to disable the alarm, but because the sisters were repeatedly punching the panic button, the father was unable to turn it off, police said,” according to KPRC.

That’s when the intruders realized other people were inside the home, KPRC reported, and they went to find the daughters hiding in a closet.

Just moments later, police said the man’s wife and his 20-year-old son showed up in two different cars, according to KPRC.

The son “saw signs of a struggle in front of the house,” the Chronicle reported, so he want and grabbed his gun before going to look for his dad.

While the intruders were leaving, the 20-year-old man shot one of them in the head, KTRK reported. That intruder also had a pistol, the station reported.

“Officers said the other two men ran from the home and jumped on the hood of the mother’s car, who was with another child,” KPRC reported. “The mother ripped her car into reverse, sending the suspects flying, police said.”

Those two men then got away with the homeowner’s minivan, the Chronicle reported.

The mom took off in her car and got help from police she found at a Whataburger, according to KPRC.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital where he later died, KTRK reported. His identity has not been released.

Detectives ask that you call police if you see a “silver Toyota Sienna minivan with Texas license plate DGL-3948,” KTRK reported.