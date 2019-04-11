National

Officer, suspect hurt in shooting at South Carolina hospital

The Associated Press

CLINTON, S.C.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Department says a gunman and a health systems police officer have been wounded by gunfire inside a hospital.

News outlets report it happened at about 2 a.m. Thursday at Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry says the suspect was being treated when he shot the officer and tried to flee. The officer returned fire. Their conditions are unclear.

This was the second shooting inside a South Carolina hospital in two days. Authorities said an armed man seeking mental health treatment was turned away and disarmed Tuesday, only to show up with another gun Wednesday and shoot a nurse at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. That suspect was arrested and the nurse was in critical condition.

  Comments  

Read Next

10 Things to Know for Today

National

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

Among 10 Things to Know: WikiLeaks' Assange arrested at Ecuador embassy in London; UK's May faces Parliament after EU grants Brexit extension; Sudanese officials say army forced president to step down.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATIONAL

National

Cherokee tribal writing inside Alabama cave finally decoded

National

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service