The Latest: Inmate denied parole despite Supreme Court win

FILE - In this Feb. 1964 file photo, Henry Montgomery, flanked by two deputies, awaits the verdict in his trial for the murder of Deputy Sheriff Charles H. Hurt in Baton Rouge, La. A three-member board will hear the case of Henry Montgomery on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The 72-year-old Montgomery was convicted of killing an East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy named Charles Hunt in 1963. Montgomery was 17 at the time.(John Boss/The Advocate via AP, File)/The Advocate via AP)

The Latest on a parole decision involving Henry Montgomery, who won a Supreme Court appeal on juvenile sentencing (all times local):

10 a.m.

A Louisiana board has denied parole to the man at the center of a landmark Supreme Court case about sentencing for juvenile offenders.

The three-member board voted 2-1 on Thursday in Henry Montgomery's favor, but parole decisions must be unanimous.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The 72-year-old Montgomery was convicted of killing an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy named Charles Hunt in 1963. Montgomery was 17 at the time.

Montgomery was sentenced to life without parole and spent decades at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola before the Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory sentencing of juvenile offenders to life without the possibility of parole was unconstitutional.

In 2016, the court decided in Montgomery's case to make their decision retroactive, entitling him to a hearing. A parole board last year denied Montgomery parole, but his lawyer applied for a rehearing and it was granted. Now he's been denied again.

___

1:15 a.m.

The man at the center of a landmark Supreme Court case about sentencing for juvenile offenders is up for parole.

A three-member board will hear the case of Henry Montgomery on Thursday.

The 72-year-old Montgomery was convicted of killing an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy named Charles Hunt in 1963. Montgomery was 17 at the time.

Montgomery was sentenced to life without parole and spent decades at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Then the Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory sentencing of juvenile offenders to life without the possibility of parole was unconstitutional.

In 2016, the court decided in Montgomery's case to make their decision retroactive.

A parole board last year denied Montgomery parole, but his lawyer applied for a rehearing and it was granted.