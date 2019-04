Part of giant hammer artwork stolen in California returned

In this Friday, April 12, 2019 photo, artist Doug Unkrey, creator of the 800-pound hammer sculpture, examines the hammer head's condition after its return to his studio at the Voigt Family Sculpture Foundation in Healdsburg, Calif. "The Hammer" sculpture was stolen in October 2018 from its installation at the Healdsburg Community Center. Alvin Jornada

Northern California authorities say that part of a giant hammer stolen last year has been returned.

The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa reports that a local attorney told Healdsburg police Thursday that someone had left the hammerhead portion on Sonoma County property owned by a client.

Santa Rosa attorney Izaak Schwaiger said his client wished to remain anonymous but asked him to "mediate the artwork's return."

The hammerhead weighs more than 200 pounds (90 kilograms) and is 6 feet (2 meters) tall. It disappeared in October.

Artist Doug Unkrey says the head needs refurbishing. He also needs the return of the 21-foot (6-meter) long redwood handle, or make a new one. The entire piece weighed about 800 pounds (363 kilograms).

The art is valued at $15,000.