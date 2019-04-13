National

Man punches attorney in head after being convicted of murder

The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz.

A Tucson man just convicted of murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend waited until jurors left the courtroom before turning and punching one of his defense lawyers in the side of the head.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that sheriff's deputies then wrestled 28-year-old Chet Jack Wadsworth Maley to the floor as additional deputies ran into the courtroom Friday.,

When court resumed, Maley wasn't in the courtroom and paramedics arrived to tend to attorney Craig Kessler.

The judge presiding over the case then granted a motion by another defense lawyer to allow public defenders to withdraw as Maley's counsel and appointed a contracted attorney to represent Maley in his May 13 sentencing in the killing of Roxanne Ortiz and in an assault case stemming from the courtroom attack.

  Comments  

Read Next

Salmonella outbreak gets melon at Walmart, Target, Whole Foods and other chains recalled

National

Salmonella outbreak gets melon at Walmart, Target, Whole Foods and other chains recalled

A salmonella outbreak that’s sickened 93 people in nine states has caused the recall of Caito Foods pre-cut honeydew, watermelon and cantaloupe sold at various chains including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATIONAL

National

UCSD patient gets first cancer treatment made from stem cells

National

Heavy rains, end of drought could help keep West Nile virus subdued – for now

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service