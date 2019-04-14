10 things that happened to Tiger Woods in the decade since winning his last major

Tiger Woods: I did not know if I would play again Tiger Woods says that he did not know if he would ever play golf again following his last back injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tiger Woods says that he did not know if he would ever play golf again following his last back injury.

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers in the history of the sport, but his win at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday ended a long, troublesome drought. Sunday’s win is his first victory in a major championship since he won the 2008 U.S. Open. Here is a look at 10 things that have happened since Woods’ last major win:

1. Knee surgery — June 2008

Eight days after winning the 2008 U.S. Open, Woods had surgery to repair the ACL in his left knee, according to the PGA Tour’s website.

2. Son is born — February 2009

Woods’ then-wife, Elin Nordegren, gives birth to the couple’s second child, Charlie Axel Woods, according to Thoughtco.com. The couple has an older daughter, Sam Alexis Woods.

3. Car crash — November 2009

Woods ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree, and was hospitalized with a sore back and cut lip, the PGA said.

4. Scandal, public apology — February 2010

Woods issued a statement on national TV, where he apologized for “being unfaithful to his wife and letting down both fans and family,” according to GolfWeek.

5. End of the No. 1 run — October 2010

Woods’ run as No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings comes to an end after a record 281 consecutive weeks, as Lee Westwood surpassed him, GolfWeek reported.

6. Tears his Achilles’ tendon — April 2011

Although he had some of his greatest success at Augusta National, Woods suffered a major injury playing in the 2011 Masters as he adjusted his stance while trying to hit from a tough spot under the famed Eisenhower Tree, according to the PGA Tour.

7. Fires his longtime caddie — July 2011

Woods won 13 of his major championships with Stevie Williams on his bag, but after 12 years he fired the caddie who acted much like a body guard when Woods was playing, GolfWeek reported.

8. Back surgery — March 2014

Adding to his litany of injuries, Woods undergoes back surgery for a pinched nerve. It is the first of four operations he has had on his ailing back, GolfWeek reported.

9. Arrested on DUI charges — May 2017

Woods is arrested on suspicion of DUI, saying he had “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,” according to GolfWeek.

10. Punishment —October 2017

After pleading guilty to reckless driving, Woods was sentenced to a year on probation, GolfWeek reported.