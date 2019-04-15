Middle-schooler had 9 empty mini whiskey bottles as he fainted at school, SC cops say

A South Carolina middle school student who was taken to the hospital was found with alcohol.

A student at a South Carolina middle school was taken to a hospital Friday after getting sick and losing consciousness, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

The principal of Sims Middle School searched the 13-year-old student’s book bag and found what might have been responsible for making him so ill — alcohol, and a lot of it, according to an incident report.

After looking in the student’s bag, the principal found nine empty mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, the incident report said.

The search of the bag also turned up a half-empty mini bottle, along with two unopened bottles of Fireball, the Sheriff’s Office said in the incident report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Before getting sick, the student passed out “an undetermined number of mini bottles to other students,” and four unopened bottles were recovered, bringing the total to 16, according to the incident report.

The student got the mini bottles from his grandfather’s home without the relative’s knowledge and brought them to school where the juvenile appeared to be drunk — moving unsteadily and vomiting, the incident report said.

After the student was taken from the nurse’s office to an area hospital, the minor was arrested and charged with drunkenness and liquor law violations possession at school, according to the incident report.

The student was released to the custody of his mother, the incident report said.

SHARE COPY LINK Vancleave High School stages a mock accident on Tuesday, March 8, 2016, to show students the consequences of distracted and drunk driving. Students from the school's drama department were used in the scene.