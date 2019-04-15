Man uses squirt gun to shoot urine at woman, says he’d ‘do it again,’ Florida cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Florida man faces charges after police said he attacked a neighbor Saturday with an unusual weapon: a water gun filled with his own urine.

An arrest report said Joel Benjamin, 71, squirted his bodily fluids “several times” at a woman who was walking her dog in their Gulfport neighborhood around 9:30 p.m., the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Benjamin was arrested on battery charges but has since been released from custody on $500 bond, WTSP reports. Police said Benjamin admitted to the squirt gun incident, WTSP says.

According to police, Benjamin said he would “do it again,” WFLA reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The arrest report, which was posted online by The Smoking Gun, said the attack “did not cause bodily harm.”