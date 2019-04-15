National
Man uses squirt gun to shoot urine at woman, says he’d ‘do it again,’ Florida cops say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A Florida man faces charges after police said he attacked a neighbor Saturday with an unusual weapon: a water gun filled with his own urine.
An arrest report said Joel Benjamin, 71, squirted his bodily fluids “several times” at a woman who was walking her dog in their Gulfport neighborhood around 9:30 p.m., the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Benjamin was arrested on battery charges but has since been released from custody on $500 bond, WTSP reports. Police said Benjamin admitted to the squirt gun incident, WTSP says.
According to police, Benjamin said he would “do it again,” WFLA reports.
The arrest report, which was posted online by The Smoking Gun, said the attack “did not cause bodily harm.”
Comments