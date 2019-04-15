National

Man uses squirt gun to shoot urine at woman, says he’d ‘do it again,’ Florida cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A Florida man faces charges after police said he attacked a neighbor Saturday with an unusual weapon: a water gun filled with his own urine.

An arrest report said Joel Benjamin, 71, squirted his bodily fluids “several times” at a woman who was walking her dog in their Gulfport neighborhood around 9:30 p.m., the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Benjamin was arrested on battery charges but has since been released from custody on $500 bond, WTSP reports. Police said Benjamin admitted to the squirt gun incident, WTSP says.

According to police, Benjamin said he would “do it again,” WFLA reports.

The arrest report, which was posted online by The Smoking Gun, said the attack “did not cause bodily harm.”

A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

By

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat
  Comments  

Read Next

Naked man stabs 88-year-old eating at McDonald’s with grandson, Calif. cops say

National

Naked man stabs 88-year-old eating at McDonald’s with grandson, Calif. cops say

A man was killed in Palmdale, California, after he drove into a Carl’s Jr., stripped naked and stabbed a McDonald’s customer before a private security guard fatally shot him in the torso, LA deputies said.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATIONAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service