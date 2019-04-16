School bus line waiting for kids Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A school bus inadvertently dragged a 6-year-old Utah girl 10 to 15 feet down a road Monday afternoon, KJZZ reported.

The culprit?

The girl’s backpack, which had become caught on the side of the bus — possibly on a wheel — as she exited after school about 3:45 p.m. on Highway 40 near Heber City, Gephardt Daily reported.

The bus came to a stop again after dragging her up to 15 feet, the Deseret News reported. Utah Highway Patrol officials initially feared the girl might have suffered a broken leg.

An ambulance took the girl, a student at J.R. Smith Elementary School, to a hospital, but Monday night she was recovering at home with scrapes and bruises, KSL reported.

Wasatch County School District officials say the bus driver has been placed on administrative leave while the highway patrol investigates the accident, KSTU reported.

“The safety and well-being of our 7,000 students is the number one priority of Wasatch County School District,” officials said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the student and her family.”

SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. James Prouty of the Washington State Patrol explains when you must stop for a school bus.