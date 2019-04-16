The Painesville Police Department named this iguana “Copper” after it was thrown at a Perkins Restaurant manger in Ohio. Painesville Police Department

Just before noon on Tuesday, Ohio police officers were called to a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery for a “disorderly conduct complaint,” according to a Facebook post from the Painesville Police Department.

While at the national restaurant chain, officers learned that a 49-year-old man had pulled an iguana from his shirt before swinging it by the reptile’s tail, police wrote. Then, after swinging the iguana around his head, the man hurled the iguana at the Perkins manager, according to the Facebook post.

The man left the restaurant, police said, but officers found him down the street. He faces three charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and animal cruelty.

Police seized the man’s iguana and “affectionately” named it Copper, according to the post.

“Copper was later released to the Lake County Humane Society who will be taking Copper to a vet so he can be checked for injuries,” police said.



