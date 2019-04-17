What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

An “undeclared nut” caused Tuesday’s recall of some Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey pints from stores and Coconut Seven Layer Bar flavor from wholesalers and ice cream parlors. They might have undeclared tree nuts, such as almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts.

Manufacturer Unilever wrote in the FDA-posted recall notice that “the recall was initiated after an undeclared nut was found during the production operation” and blamed one of the nut suppliers.

Both flavors tell consumers they have walnuts and “May contain other tree nuts.” But people who have an almond, Brazil nut or hazelnut allergy “run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.”

The back and ingredients label of a pint of Chunky Monkey FDA

The Chunky Monkey pints have best by dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2 or AUG3020BH2. The 2.4 gallon tubs of Coconut Seven Layer Bar Bulk has a best by date of SEP1520BJ4.

If you have any of the above, Unilever wants you to keep the tub or pint cup and call 833-236-1237, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. for more information.