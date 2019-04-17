Twitter

The newest justice on the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, made the list for Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2019. So did Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before Congress accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

“Her story, spoken while holding back tears, shook Washington and the country. Her courage, in the face of those who wished to silence her, galvanized Americans. And her unfathomable sacrifice, out of a sense of civic duty, shined a spotlight on the way we treat survivors of sexual violence,” Sen. Kamala Harris wrote of Blasey Ford in the Time list.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell summarized Kavanaugh for the Time list: “When unhinged partisanship and special interests sought to distract the Senate from considering those qualifications, we saw other facets of Justice Kavanaugh’s character shine forth as well. The country saw his resilience and commitment to public service. We saw his loyal devotion to family and friends. We saw his undeterred reverence for the law, for precedents and for our nation’s highest traditions.”

I am: confused.

How are they honouring Christine Blasey Ford and honouring HER ABUSER in the same list? @TIME EXPLAIN pic.twitter.com/eMy2LtNRGW — A!!! 4.26 (@red_lips1989) April 17, 2019

Kavanaugh and Blasey Ford made headlines last year after President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. Blasey Ford came forward with allegations of sexual assault against the nominee from when they were teenagers, setting the stage for a showdown during Senate testimony in September.

“Christine Blasey Ford’s ambition wasn’t to become a household name or make it onto this list. She had a good life and a successful career—and risked everything to send a warning in a moment of grave consequence,” Harris, now a presidential candidate, wrote in Time.

“At her core, she is a teacher. And through her courage, she forced the country to reckon with an issue that has too often been ignored and kept in the dark,” Harris wrote.

For his part, McConnell wrote, “When Brett Kavanaugh was named the President’s choice to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy, he was one of the most qualified Supreme Court nominees in modern history. He had a sterling academic record, impeccable legal credentials and a prolific record of thoughtful and impartial jurisprudence over more than a decade on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Despite the allegations, Kavanaugh was confirmed to fill the Supreme Court seat last year.