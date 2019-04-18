Rapper Kodak Black, charged in SC rape, caught at US border with drugs, guns, cops say

Kodak Black was arrested with three others at the Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge in Niagara Falls, N.Y. AP

Hip hop star Kodak Black, who is facing charges of raping a high school student in South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday at the U.S.-Canada border, police said.

Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill K. Kapri, was one of four men arrested after being found with weapons and drugs at the border, according to a news release from the New York State Police.

The 21-year-old rapper from Miramar, Florida, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana, according to the news release.

After Kodak Black was arrested at the Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge, he missed scheduled concerts at the House of Blues in Boston, which local police said led to “generally unruly behavior” at the venue where hundreds of fans were waiting, NBC News reported. The House of Blues tweeted an apology for the “postponed” shows.

Kodak Black was driving a Cadillac Escalade just before 7:30 p.m., when he and his passengers were detained attempting to enter the U.S., N.Y. State Police said in the news release.

Officers found Kodak Black with marijuana, and a Glock 9mm pistol was unclaimed by all of the SUV’s occupants, according to the news release.

A man driving a Porsche that was traveling with Kodak Black’s group “declared having two loaded handguns and a third was found in the trunk during an inspection,” along with more marijuana, police said in the news release.

All four suspects were held at Niagara County Jail on “$20,000/$40,000 cash/bond,” according to the news release.

A Niagara County Sheriff’s official said Kodak Black posted bail Thursday, but the other men remained behind bars, NBC News reported.

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. New York state police say rapper Kodak Black was arrested on drug and weapons charges as he tried to cross from Canada into the United States near Niagara Falls. Police say Bill Kapri, whose stage name is Kodak Black, was among three people attempting to enter the United States in a Cadillac Escalade on Wednesday, April 18, 2019. Black, who was driving, was found with marijuana and officers discovered a Glock 9mm pistol in the vehicle. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss AP

By summer or early fall, Kodak Black could go on trial in South Carolina, 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements previously said in an interview with The State.

The popular rapper is facing the charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for a sexual assault committed in February 2016, according to an arrest warrant.

According to the arrest warrant, Kodak Black forced the girl onto the bed, then the floor where he committed sexual battery, although she “repeatedly told the defendant no and to stop. The defendant did not stop.” He also bit the girl on the “neck and her right breast,” injuries that were documented in a rape kit, the arrest warrant said.

The hip hop star was released on a $100,000 bond, WPDE reported.

“We are slowly but steadily moving toward a disposition,” said Clements, who told The State the rapper could face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison if convicted, but there are several lesser sentences he could face related to the same criminal sexual conduct charge. “I want to do justice for the victim, whatever that takes.”

With sincere apologies, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Kodak Black shows have been postponed. New dates will be announced as soon as possible. — House of Blues Boston (@HOBBoston) April 18, 2019 They didn’t tell us he wasn’t coming until the end of the show, this was the crowd booing after hour one and a half of waiting pic.twitter.com/0tggjeOaoF — GH Luke (@LFitzpatrick33) April 18, 2019

Kodak Black is known for his songs “Zeze,” “Roll in Peace,” “Tunnel Vision” and “No Flockin.” His album Dying to Live debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in December.

He was recently caught up in controversy after openly flirting with Lauren London after her boyfriend and rap star Nipsey Hussle was shot to death, USA Today reported.

After receiving public backlash, Kodak Black issued an apology, saying “If I disrespected you, Lauren London, in any shape or form, I’m sorry, even though I didn’t,” according to NBC News.

SHARE COPY LINK Mourners have built a shrine for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle on the Los Angeles street where he was shot on March 31. They left candles, tributes, flowers and balloons. People congregated near the intersection of West Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd.