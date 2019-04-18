Burr apparently briefed White House on FBI election probe, Mueller report says

Trump White House fully cooperated with special counsel investigation, says AG Barr Attorney General William Barr told reporters on April 18, 2019 that he reviewed the team’s findings on allegations that President Trump tried to obstruct or impede the investigation, saying Mueller examined 10 instances of potential obstruction. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Attorney General William Barr told reporters on April 18, 2019 that he reviewed the team’s findings on allegations that President Trump tried to obstruct or impede the investigation, saying Mueller examined 10 instances of potential obstruction.

Sen. Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican and chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, “appears to have” briefed the White House as to the targets of an FBI probe, according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

A redacted version of the report was released Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department.

Then-FBI director James Comey briefed congressional leaders, including Burr, about the bureau’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election on March 9, 2017. The briefing included “identification of the principal U.S. subjects of the investigation,” according to the Mueller report.

The week after that briefing, the White House Counsel’s Office “was in contact with” Burr and “appears to have received information about the status of the FBI investigation,” according to the report.

The revelation could “undercut some of those warm bipartisan feelings” about the Senate committee’s own investigation into Russian interference in the election, Politico reported.





Burr released a statement Thursday on Twitter saying he’s “reviewing the report carefully,” but did not address the information about his role in briefing the White House.