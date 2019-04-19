AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Congress mulls next steps after release of Mueller report

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's now up to Congress to decide what to do with special counsel Robert Mueller's findings about President Donald Trump.

While the special counsel declined to prosecute Trump on obstruction of justice, he did not exonerate him, all but leaving the question to Congress. Mueller's report provides fresh evidence of Trump's interference in the Russia probe, challenging lawmakers to respond. The risks for both parties are clear if they duck the responsibility or prolong an inquiry that, rather than coming to a close, may be just beginning.

"The responsibility now falls to Congress," said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which has the power to launch impeachment proceedings.

How far lawmakers will go, though, remains unclear. Republicans are eager to push past what Trump calls the "witch hunt" that has overshadowed the party and the presidency. And while Democrats say Mueller's findings are far more serious than initially indicated in Attorney General William Barr's four-page summary, they've been hesitant to pursue the ultimate step, impeachment proceedings, despite pressure from the left flank of the party to begin efforts to try to remove the president from office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, traveling Thursday on a congressional trip to Ireland, said in a joint statement with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer only that Mueller's report revealed more than was known about the obstruction question.

___

Mueller says Trump efforts to derail probe mostly failed

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump sought the removal of special counsel Robert Mueller, discouraged witnesses from cooperating with prosecutors and prodded aides to mislead the public on his behalf, according to a hugely anticipated report from Mueller that details multiple efforts the president made to curtail a Russia probe he feared would cripple his administration.

Trump's attempts to seize control of the investigation, and directions to others on how to influence it, "were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests," Mueller wrote in a two-volume, 448-page redacted report that made for riveting reading.

In one particularly dramatic moment, Mueller reported that Trump was so agitated at the special counsel's appointment on May 17, 2017, that he slumped back in his chair and declared: "Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I'm f---ed."

With that, Trump set out to save himself.

In June of that year, Mueller wrote, Trump directed White House Counsel Don McGahn to call Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw the probe, and say that Mueller must be ousted because he had conflicts of interest. McGahn refused — deciding he would sooner resign than trigger a potential crisis akin to the Saturday Night Massacre of firings during the Watergate era.

___

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CONGRESS MULLS NEXT STEPS AFTER RELEASE OF MUELLER REPORT

It's now up to Congress to decide what to do with special counsel Robert Mueller's findings about President Donald Trump.

2. ANALYSIS: MUELLER PAINTS A DAMNING PORTRAIT OF THE PRESIDENT

Robert Mueller's investigation revealed a commander in chief consumed by self-interest and intent on having his top lieutenants lie or obfuscate on his behalf.

___

Analysis: Mueller paints a damning portrait of the president

WASHINGTON (AP) — To Donald Trump, the start of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation looked alarmingly like the end of his presidency. So he tried to stop it.

His months-long effort pushed the boundaries of presidential powers and the law, revealing a commander in chief consumed by self-interest and intent on having his top lieutenants lie or obfuscate on his behalf. The fact that many refused to do so may have helped save Trump from being charged with obstructing justice.

Those advisers effectively served as the guardrails in a White House that often seems to have none. A White House counsel who told the president he would rather resign than oust Mueller. A senior West Wing aide who quietly ignored a request to pass messages to the attorney general, who had already recused himself from the investigation.

"The incidents were often carried out through one-on-one meetings in which the president sought to use his official power outside of usual channels," Mueller wrote in his redacted 448-page report.

The episodes detailed by the special counsel paint a damning portrait of a president consumed by the investigation. Even after more than two years of revelations about Trump's willingness to lie or press others to do so, Mueller's report put into sharp focus the president's disregard for governing norms and his willingness to challenge both legal and political limits.

___

Trump may owe former counsel a debt of gratitude

WASHINGTON (AP) — Don McGahn was barely on speaking terms with President Donald Trump when he left the White House last fall. But special counsel Robert Mueller's report reveals the president may owe his former top lawyer a debt of gratitude.

McGahn, who sat with Mueller for about 30 hours of interviews, emerged as a central character in Mueller's painstaking investigation into whether Trump obstructed justice and impeded the years-long Russia investigation. In one striking scene, Mueller recounts how Trump called McGahn twice at home and directed him to set Mueller's firing in motion. McGahn recoiled and threatened to resign instead.

Mueller concluded that McGahn and others effectively halted Trump's efforts to influence the investigation, prompting some White House officials and outside observers to call him an unsung hero in the effort to protect the president.

John Marston, a former Washington, D.C. assistant United States attorney, said McGahn appeared to help Trump "both in real time with his actions and then as well as being forthcoming."

McGahn's relationship with the president was turbulent. A prominent Washington attorney, he joined Trump's campaign as counsel in 2015 and followed him to the White House, but the two men never developed a close rapport. His departure last fall came as little surprise.

___

More yellow vest protests despite Notre Dame fire

PARIS (AP) — For many yellow vest protesters, the stinging sadness that came with the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral has quickly given way to boiling anger.

Some of the activists, whose violent protests against inequality have been shaking up France for months, said they cried in front of their TV sets as they watched the Gothic architectural masterpiece being consumed by flames Monday night.

Despite their struggles to make ends meet, some even made small donations for the restoration of the iconic building.

But they also felt unheard when French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation to speak about the fire, instead of laying out his response to the social crisis that has fueled their protests since last November.

And they felt even more outraged when, in just a few hours, billionaires pledged hundreds of millions of dollars (euros) to help restore the damaged cathedral while their demands remain unsatisfied in their longstanding fight with the French government.

___

Journalist who covered Columbine wonders about lives unlived

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel. Rachel. Isaiah.

"You can't prove a negative," our teachers and parents sometimes tell us when we're young.

Yet when I look back upon my time in Colorado covering the almost-adults who were killed in the Columbine High School attack 20 years ago this week, all I can see are the negatives: the people who aren't there anymore. I think of their names — names I typed and said and thought of, over and over, for a time.

Corey. Kyle. Kelly.

Nearly half my life later, when I think of Columbine, it isn't what actually happened that occupies my mind. Instead, my brain goes to what's no longer there. It goes to the undefined, usually unnoticed holes in the fabric of today — the spaces where people I never met are missing from the world for longer than they were here. To the long, silent aftermaths where lives used to be. To the names that fleetingly became part of my moment-to-moment life and then, as for so many, receded and faded.

___

In Ukrainian candidate's hometown, a cry for change

KRYVYI RIH, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of this grim industrial city in eastern Ukraine say they are exhausted by a daily battle for survival amid low wages and soaring bills. Many of them believe a native son — a comedian with no political experience — is just the person to lift them out of their economic misery.

They will make their choice on Sunday, when Ukraine votes in a decisive runoff election on whether to keep unpopular President Petro Poroshenko, or go with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, an actor who stars in a TV series about a teacher who is accidentally thrust into the nation's top office.

Opinion polls show that the life-imitates-art scenario could actually happen.

Zelenskiy, who easily topped the field in the election's first round on March 31, is polling far ahead of Poroshenko. Ukrainians seem to be willing to give the newcomer a shot amid deep disappointment with the incumbent after five years in power marked by low living standards, allegations of corruption and spiraling armed conflict with rebels backed by neighboring Russia.

Poroshenko has sought to move Ukraine closer to Europe amid a bitter tug-of-war with Moscow, but the move has backfired, with millions of skilled workers leaving for better lives abroad, thanks in part to a visa-free agreement he brokered with the European Union.

___

California couple who shackled children face life in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The desperate cry for help came from a girl who had lived in such isolation for 17 years that she didn't know her address, the month of the year or what the word medication meant.

But after jumping out a window from the filthy home where she lived with her parents and 12 siblings, she knew enough to punch the digits 9-1-1 into a barely workable cellphone and then began describing years of horrific abuse to a police dispatcher.

The brave girl's call that freed her siblings — some who had been chained to their beds — led to the opposite fate for their parents, David and Louise Turpin, who face 25 years to life in prison when sentenced Friday.

The couple pleaded guilty in Riverside County Superior Court in February to torture and other abuse and neglect so severe it stunted their children's growth, led to muscle wasting and left two girls unable to bear children.

Before the 17-year-old escaped from the home in a middle-class section of the city of Perris, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles, the Turpins had lived largely out of view.

___

College golfer in hijab out to blaze trail for Muslim girls

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Noor Ahmed outwardly lives her Muslim faith, and even growing up in a state as diverse as California she says she encountered hostility on the street, in school and on the golf course.

One of the top junior golfers in Northern California coming out of high school, Ahmed was a starter in her first year at Nebraska and the No. 2 player most of this spring. She is believed to be the only golfer at the college level or higher who competes in a hijab, the headscarf worn in adherence to the Muslim faith.

Arriving in Lincoln two years ago, Ahmed sensed hesitancy from teammates mostly from small Midwestern towns and unaccustomed to seeing a woman in a hijab. She didn't feel embraced until an unfortunate yet unifying event roiled the campus midway through her freshman year.

A video surfaced of a student claiming to be the "most active white nationalist in the Nebraska area," disparaging minorities and advocating violence. The student, it turned out, was in the same biology lecture class as Ahmed.

Teammates offered to walk with her across campus, and one who would become her best friend, Kate Smith, invited Ahmed to stay with her. She didn't accept but was heartened by the gesture.