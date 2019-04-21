Twins in separate vehicles both charged with DWI after crash with deputies, TX cops say

James and Joseph Bramlet were both charged with DWI after a crash involving Texas deputies and a Harris County K-9 patrol vehicle at a fatal crash scene. Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office

Twin brothers driving separate vehicles were both charged with driving drunk after a Texas patrol vehicle was rear-ended by their two vehicles, KHOU reported.

Harris County deputies were working a fatal crash scene Saturday night on East Sam Houston Parkway when “two other vehicles failed to stop and crashed into a Precinct 8 K-9 unit,” according to the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office.

James Bramlet, 37, was driving a pickup truck and twin brother Joseph Bramlet was driving a car, KTRK reported.

“The driver of the Ford F-150 tried to stop suddenly but was rear ended by the driver of the Hyundai,” KHOU reported. “The force of that crash caused the F-150 to slam head on into a marked K-9 patrol car being driven by Deputy (Troy) Brinkley.”

The brothers’ vehicles “narrowly” missed striking a deputy who was directing traffic, resulting in the deputy’s sprained ankle as he dived out of the way, according to the office’s Facebook post.

“The K9 handler was in his patrol car at the time of the crash and suffered neck and back pain as a result,” the post says.

Both deputies who were injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, and “thankfully will be okay,” according to the statement.

The police dog inside the vehicle was “evaluated for injuries and has since been released as well,” the office posted at about 9 a.m. Sunday.

The twin brothers failed field sobriety tests, KPRC reported.





“Deputies said both brothers were intoxicated and were both charged with DWI,” KTRK reported. “James was also charged ... (with) unlawfully carrying a weapon.”