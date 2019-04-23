She had a flat tire in rural SC. Then an NFL player pulled over to help, video shows

Colts player helps woman change tire in South Carolina She had a flat tire but this teacher got some help from Darius Leonard, a player for the Indianapolis Colts, on April 21, 2019. The NFL player is getting props on social media for stepping in. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK She had a flat tire but this teacher got some help from Darius Leonard, a player for the Indianapolis Colts, on April 21, 2019. The NFL player is getting props on social media for stepping in.

A linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts pulled over to help a woman change a tire on the side of the road, and she posted video of the NLF player on Twitter.

“Darius Leonard continues to be an outstanding player on and off the field. So thankful to God that he stopped and helped me. Much love!” Martha Isbell wrote with the video.

Turns out, Leonard knew the woman stuck on the side of the road in his native Lake View, South Carolina, the Indianapolis Star reports: She was his high school biology teacher.

@Colts Darius Leonard continues to be an outstanding player on and off the field. So thankful to God that he stopped and helped me. Much love! pic.twitter.com/EKdmpCdYbH — Martha Isbell (@mottjones) April 21, 2019

“He knew it was me,” Isbell told the newspaper. “If I had been a complete stranger, he still would have done it anyway. He cares enough to help anyone.”

“I’m glad Darius was there to do it because my dad was about to try to come instead,” Isbell told WTTV, an Indianapolis TV station. “He really was a blessing.”

Isbell and her father have more important things to worry about as he battles stage 4 cancer, she told the station.

Leonard graduated from Lake View High School and went on to play for South Carolina State University’s football team before joining the NFL, according to the university.

The NFL awarded Leonard Defensive Rookie of the Year last season, Fox News reports. “He played in 15 games and led the league in combined tackles with 163 and solo tackles with 111.”

