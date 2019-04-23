‘I have no patience for bullies.’ Nikki Haley says the United Nations targeted Israel

Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, in a file photo from 2018. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley called her veto vote that paved the way for the United States Embassy in Israel to move to Jerusalem “one of my proudest moments.”

“What I saw at the Security Council reminded me of what it felt like to be bullied when I was a kid. I have no patience for bullies. They were kicking Israel just because — without facts,” she said during the session with Hillel Neuer, the executive director of United Nations Watch.

Haley spoke during an on-stage interview in Montreal at the Shaar Hashamayim synagogue April 10.

She told the 1,200-person audience she doesn’t think U.N. resolutions are effective.

“I don’t think they matter,” she said, speaking of one of the main tools the U.N. General Assembly or Security Council uses to give an opinion.

Member states are not actually required to abide by U.N. resolutions, according to the U.N.

When she vetoed a resolution that would have condemned the United States for moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Haley told the crowd, “I felt like I was fighting for the truth and for what was right. And I was mad. Every country has the sovereign right to put their embassy wherever they choose. The U.S. always chooses to have its embassy in the capital. Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. The rest of the world can’t hide what we know as fact. The president had great courage to do it.”

“The Arab countries have a lot of oil and a lot of money, and they started picking up all these other countries to vote with them. If you actually go into the quiet corners of the U.N., most countries don’t hate Israel, most envy Israel,” she said.

In the four-plus months since stepping down as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, the former South Carolina governor has been making as much as $200,000 per speaking engagement, The State reported earlier this year.

It’s unclear how much she was paid for the event in Montreal.