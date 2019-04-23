Irate dog groomer pulls gun on customer who was late to pick up pet, Utah police say

Lisa Vickie Hull Salt Lake County Jail

A Utah man who arrived at a dog groomer a few minutes after closing time Friday to pick up his pet found himself confronted by the gun-waving business owner, police say, KTVX reported.

Lisa Vickie Hull, 56, accused the Absolute Best Grooming customer of yelling at her and calling her names, but an employee at the shop told Draper police that the man had been respectful and apologetic for being late, according to the Gephardt Daily.

Court documents from Draper police say Hull shouted at the man to leave when he arrived after the shop’s 6 p.m. closing time, then pulled a pistol from a holster she’d retrieved from the back of the business, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The employee told police that Hull waved the gun around because she was “agitated” at the man’s late arrival, according to The Deseret News.

The man told police that Hull pointed the gun at him and he left the shop with a woman who had accompanied him — and Hull pointed the gun at him again, the Gephardt Daily reported. The couple called police.





SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

The employee told officers that Hull said she’d give police a 22-caliber pistol she kept in her purse rather than the .45-caliber revolver from the back of the shop, KTVX reported.

A police K9 found marijuana in the shop’s back room, where officers also found the .45-caliber pistol on a shelf, The Deseret News reported.

Hull faces charges including aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, possession or use of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, the Gephardt Daily reported.