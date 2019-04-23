House burned in suspicious fire weeks after two bodies found on SC property

Upstate SC house where police found 2 bodies burned in possible arson, officials say A house in Upstate South Carolina burned in what firefighters called possible arson. Police found the bodies of two women on the property in Spartanburg County earlier this month. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A house in Upstate South Carolina burned in what firefighters called possible arson. Police found the bodies of two women on the property in Spartanburg County earlier this month.

Instigators are looking into possible arson after a fire destroyed a home on a property where police found two dead women buried earlier this year in Upstate South Carolina, WSPA reports.

Firefighters in Una, South Carolina, said they called in Spartanburg County arson investigators “due to several indicators that the fire was intentionally set,” according to a Facebook post.

Video shared by the department shows a small house engulfed in flames.

The bodies of two women were found buried in shallow graves on the property on April 5, according to WYFF. Police identified the women as 27-year-old Christin Rene Bunner of Spartanburg and 40-year-old Melissa Rhyme of Mountville, the station reported.

Una Fire Chief Jeff Hadden said his department was called to the house a little after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Fox Carolina reports. “They arrived to find flames shooting through the roof,” according to the TV station.

The house was vacant and no one was injured, according to Fox Carolina.

“Bunner had been missing since Dec. 16, 2018, family said,” WYFF reported.

Police charged Christian Hurlburt, 41, and Jonathan Galligan, 39, with the killings, WYFF reports.

The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killings and the possible arson, the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will also help investigate the arson case and was expected to bring dogs trained in arson investigation to the scene Tuesday, according to the newspaper.

