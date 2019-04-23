Woman says a burglar stole her mom’s ashes and peed on her bed, Texas cops say

Marcus Cruz Ramirez, 49, was arrested in connection with an October 2018 home burglary. Office of Constable Alan Rosen, Harris County Constable Precinct 1

About six months after a woman reported that a burglar stole her mother’s ashes and peed on her bed, an arrest has been made, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 1.

In October, the Houston homeowner reported “several items were stolen including three laptops, an ipad, jewelry, cash, and her mother’s ashes which were inside an urn,” Constable Alan Rosen said in a statement posted to Facebook. “The victim stated someone also urinated on her bed during the burglary.”

Home surveillance cameras “caught images of the two men believed responsible for the theft,” the constable said, and the office was able to identify one of them.





That man — 49-year-old Marcus Cruz Ramirez — was arrested and booked into jail Monday on suspicion of “burglary of a habitation,” Rosen said.

“Ramirez has been unable to tell investigators the current location of the ashes,” according to the Facebook post.

The office is still working to pursue the second man captured by the surveillance cameras, the post says.

If you know where the ashes are, or if you have any additional information, the office asks that you email Cpl. Joe Bowden at joseph.bowden@cn1.hctx.net.