Mom beats 7-year-old who ‘didn’t watch out’ for shoplifting grandma, Arizona cops say

Rebecca Gonzales Maricopa County Sheriff's Department

An Arizona mother spanked, slapped and finally punched her 7-year-old son in a Walmart parking lot Friday night, Phoenix police say, according to KNXV.





It was all because “he didn’t watch out for his grandma good enough” as she shoplifted inside the store, the boy allegedly told police, the Arizona Republic reported.

Rebecca Gonzales, 27, faces charges of aggravated assault in the 8 p.m. incident, AZFamily.com reported.

Officers arrested Gonzales after watching her march her son out of the store and then attack him in the parking lot, according to the station.

The punch left the boy with a bloody lip, the Arizona Republic reported. Police did not release information on whether the grandmother was arrested or charged.

