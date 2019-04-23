The Latest: Type of shark that bit tourist not confirmed

The Latest on a woman being bitten by a shark in Hawaii (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Hawaii officials say the type of shark that bit a tourist in the thigh has not been confirmed.

Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources spokesman Dan Dennison says a 65-year-old California woman reported that a 5-foot (1.5-meter) black tip reef shark bit her. But he says the type of shark and size are not confirmed.

Fire officials on the Big Island say bystanders brought the woman to shore Tuesday on a kayak with a 1-foot-wide (30-centimeters-wide) bite.

A helicopter took the woman in stable condition to a hospital. A helicopter search didn't find a shark.

The attack occurred off the coast near a bay that surrounds the Waikoloa resort complex, which is a popular tourist destination.

Dennison says once the woman is able, officials will interview her to gather more details.

