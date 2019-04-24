Chick-fil-A makes Sunday exception as cow takes nuggets to Texas boy with brain tumor

Chick-Fil-A makes special Sunday delivery to boy before brain tumor operation Danny Agee asked to have Chick-Fil-A as his last meal before a brain tumor operation, and the staff at a Temple, Texas Chick-Fil-A restaurant made it happen on Easter Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Danny Agee asked to have Chick-Fil-A as his last meal before a brain tumor operation, and the staff at a Temple, Texas Chick-Fil-A restaurant made it happen on Easter Sunday.

On the Sunday before a Texas boy’s scheduled brain tumor surgery, the doctor told him he could eat “whatever he wants,” according to the boy’s dad.

“Of course Danny says Chick-fil-A,” father Joey Agee posted to Facebook, “and we had to remind Danny that it was Sunday so he wasn’t going to be able to have that.”

As many chicken lovers know, Chick-fil-A has been closed on Sundays since 1946, according to its website. That’s because founder Truett Cathy “saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose - a practice we uphold today.”

But after telling 10-year-old Danny Agee that he couldn’t have Chick-fil-A, the boy’s father told McClatchy that he soon witnessed “God making miracles happen” at the Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Center in Temple.

Pediatric ICU Nurse Jenny Pearce overheard that Danny wanted Chick-fil-A on April 21, so she “sprung into action,” Joey Agee wrote on Facebook.

“ ... God is so good to us that somehow through Jenny and the amazing leadership at North 31st St Chick-fil-A, my son Danny got Nuggets delivered not only on a Sunday, but on Easter Sunday,” Joey Agee wrote.

Those chicken nuggets were delivered by the manager and an “eat mor chikin” cow — and the special delivery was caught on video.

In the 42-second long video, the cow can be seen tip-toeing quietly into Danny’s hospital room with an Easter basket in hand.

Danny reached out his hands, and the cow came in for a hug — and a fist bump.

When asked if the Sunday Chick-fil-A delivery made him happy, Danny nodded an emotional “yes.”

“His reaction was priceless!” Joey wrote. “Hugs for everyone.”

The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Temple, Texas, also posted about the special Easter Sunday delivery.

“We don’t normally post on Sundays, or make nuggets on Sundays but for our precious friend Danny we made an exception,” the Facebook post says. “Thank you for being our biggest fan and for craving some chicken nuggets! We are praying for you and your quick recovery - we will see you back in at Chick-fil-A soon.”

Danny had his brain tumor operation the next day. He had Craniopharyngioma, which is a rare and noncancerous brain tumor, according to his mom.

The neurologist says Danny is looking good, according to a Facebook post from his dad.

“It is a GREAT FEELING when you get to hug the doctor that saved your sons life,” Joey Agee wrote.

“Thank you for continuing to pray for Danny and the rest of us,” mother Mandy Agee wrote. “God is so good and we are so blessed.”