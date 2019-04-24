‘Gorgeous and talented girls all around!’ Then there’s Roger Stone starring at a strip club

Roger Stone arrested by FBI Roger Stone, President Trump's longtime associate, was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 25, 2019, on charges stemming from the special counsel’s Russia investigation. Stone has denied wrongdoing but was expecting he'd be charged. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Roger Stone, President Trump's longtime associate, was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 25, 2019, on charges stemming from the special counsel’s Russia investigation. Stone has denied wrongdoing but was expecting he'd be charged.

Roger Stone has got a new gig.

At a strip club.

And we are sincerely hoping the job does not involve lap dances.

President Donald Trump’s indicted former campaign adviser will reportedly make an appearance at the Paper Moon in Richmond, Virginia, on May 4, The Daily Beast first reported.





Paper Moon projects director Mike Dickinson, who helps book talent told the news site that Stone was “a professional,” and expects a peaceful turnout at the meet and greet.

According to the invite, the other celebrity booked that night is Kristin Davis, aka the “Manhattan Madam,” known best for procuring escorts for, um, high-profile clients. For $25, you get a picture and an autograph from both. No refunds.





Google reviews of Paper Moon are mixed.





“Love the staff and all of the dancers. All kinds of gorgeous and talented girls all around.”

“Best strip club in Richmond! The dancers are great and the environment is very chill and laid back. I was made to feel incredibly at home.”

“If only no stars were a thing. From the moment you walk thru the door some raggedy lady in normal street clothes forces drinks on you and to buy drinks for dancers.”

“The staff [is] unprofessional and so rude ... There were only 20 minutes left for the club to be closed, but they were still asking for the cover fee.”

It is unclear how much the 66-year-old veteran political operative will be paid but it’s clear he is in need of money to help with his legal fees.

Stone was arrested at his Fort Lauderdale home in January and subsequently indicted as a result of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 Trump election.

The Fort Lauderdale resident was charged with seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and perjury and pleaded not guilty. Released on a $250,000 bond, Stone is waiting to appear in federal court in November.

To help pay for his legal defense costs, Stone asks supporters to donate on his website, where he also peddles a unisex T shirt line that carries various messages, including the most recent style, reading, “Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong.” That shirt, in black with white lettering, costs $33.

Stone appears proud of his clothing line, posting pictures on Instagram.

“An aggressive legal defense in my upcoming trial will cost $2 M,” reads the caption on one post. “With the help of over 38,000 Americans I am raising the money to win acquittal / You can help by buying and wearing your #rogerstonedidnothingwrong T shirt.”

Despite being at a financial disadvantage, Stone seems confident the Nov. 5 trial will go his way. On another social media post this week, he said God was on his side.





“Just a few days ago, it was as though a light went on,” Stone wrote. “I know that God is using me to expose certain epic truths at trial and I know that as I walk each day in His Light and listen to the guidance of that still small voice within, the whisper of God, I will be victorious in His name.”