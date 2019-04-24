Sobbing 3-year-old with name on his shoes found in Texas cornfield, Border Patrol says

Border Patrol agents in Texas found a 3-year-old boy alone and crying in a cornfield, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. @CBP on Twitter

A 3-year-old boy was found “alone and crying in a corn field” in Texas, and Border Patrol agents are working to find his family, according to authorities.

The boy — found by agents early Tuesday morning — had his name and a phone number written on his shoes, according to a tweet from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agents who found him were responding to a call about migrants crossing the Rio Grande, said communications director Irma Chapa with Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector, according to CNN.

She said that “the group scattered and fled back to the river,” according to CNN.

“Agents searched and located a sobbing toddler abandoned in the middle of the field,” Chapa said, according to CNN. “The child appeared to be healthy and unharmed.”





That was near Brownsville, Texas, according to NBC.

The agency believes “the boy was with a larger group that ran when they encountered Agents,” according to its tweet.

The agency took the boy to a U.S. border station, NBC reported, and are trying to find his parents though the number written on his shoes.

The agency included two photos with the tweet. One shows an agent holding a small child in a field, and the other shows the boy using a computer with the Paw Patrol logo.

Early this morning, #USBP Agents found a 3-year-old boy alone and crying in a corn field in TX. He had his name & phone numbers written on his shoes. #CBP is attempting to reach his family. We believe the boy was with a larger group that ran when they encountered Agents. pic.twitter.com/0s0zwmFxih — CBP (@CBP) April 24, 2019

“So far, they have been unsuccessful (in finding his parents) and are in the process of transferring the boy to the care of Health and Human Services,” NBC reported.